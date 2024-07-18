Former UH sailor to compete in kiteboarding at Paris Olympics

Former University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa sailor Daniela Moroz will be one of 20 women competing in the inaugural kiteboarding event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Kiteboarding is one of 10 sailing events in France, kicking off on Aug. 4. Competitors will navigate courses, surfing with a kite at wind speeds of up to 46 mph.

Moroz grew up in California’s Bay Area and sailed for UH during the 2020-2021 season.

“Growing up I always dreamed about going to the games, as any young athlete does I think, and so when the possibility came around I was 'Yeah, I just gotta go for it' so now I’m super excited,” Moroz said.

The 23-year-old Moroz already has a decorated career. She has been named a six-time Formula Kite World Champion and four-time U.S. Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year.

Moroz said she intends to return to UH Mānoa in the spring to finish the remaining semester of her marketing degree.