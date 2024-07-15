Kaumakani residents told to evacuate immediately due to Kauaʻi brush fire

Kauaʻi firefighters continue to fight a fast-moving brush fire in Hanapēpē that has prompted evacuation orders for nearby residents.

Officials said the fire was reported west of Moi Road around noon Monday.

At 2:50 p.m., residents in Kaumakani were advised to evacuate immediately. The Kaua‘i Police Department was conducting door-to-door evacuations.

Shelters have opened at Waimea High School and the Kalāheo Neighborhood Center. The Kaua‘i Bus was also on standby to evacuate residents near Aloha Sweet Delites, as of 5:15 p.m.

Kaumuali‘i Highway is closed from Lele Road in Hanapēpē to Kaumakani until further notice, the county said.

The Kaua’i Island Utility Cooperative has de-energized transmission lines in Hanapēpē, Kaumakani and Pākalā due to the fire. Nearly 380 KIUC customers do not have power, as of 5:40 p.m.

"In addition, members on the west side from Waimea to Mana and Kokee should be prepared for de-energization should this event continue into the evening. While solar and battery storage units are currently providing power to those areas, those power sources will eventually deplete. Members in Waimea, Kekaha, Mana and Kokee are encouraged to conserve power in the meantime and be prepared for a prolonged outage," KIUC said in a statement.

The Kauaʻi County Department of Water has also issued a water conservation notice for customers from Hanapēpē to Kekaha until further notice.

Kauaʻi police asked the public to call 911 only for emergencies.

This story will be updated as more information is released.