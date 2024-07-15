DLNR seeks local artists to participate in Climate Change Action Residency program

The Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission is looking for four local artists who work with various materials to join Hawaiʻi’s Artist Climate Change Action Residency program.

The selected artists will get to help in developing key topics, including land stewardship, energy efficiency and more.

Artists will participate in monthly meetings from September to November this year. They will also have a chance to visit projects on the ground to gain inspiration for their pieces.

“This initiative represents a creative approach to raising awareness about climate change and inspiring action,” said Victoria Keener, a research professor at Arizona State University and senior fellow at the East-West Center in Honolulu, who is part of the Artist Residency committee in a press release.

“By combining art with science and policy, we hope to reach a broader audience and foster an emotional connection to what can sometimes seem like dry scientific findings.”

Each artist will receive up to $7,000, including money for art materials. The art pieces are scheduled to be exhibited at Capitol Modern in the Fall of 2025.

The application deadline is Aug. 25. To apply, click here.

