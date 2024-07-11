© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui commission postpones further testimony on vacation rental phase-out measure

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 11, 2024 at 12:13 PM HST
Nearly 250 people signed up to testify during Tuesday's Maui Planning Commission Meeting, waiting in a long line that wrapped around the courtyard to enter the council chambers in Wailuku. (June 25, 2024)
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
A Maui Planning Commission meeting regarding the future of thousands of short-term rentals was suddenly canceled this week.

Maui Planning Director Kate Blystone said the cancellation was caused by circumstances beyond the commission's control.

The meeting was rescheduled to July 23 at 9 a.m.

Commissioners were set to hear more public testimony after running out of time at last month’s meeting when hundreds lined up to speak.

Those who wanted to testify included people who were for or against a bill that would convert over 7,000 short-term vacation rentals on Maui into long-term housing for locals.

The units are in apartment-zoned districts built before 1989, also known as the Minatoya List.

Under the mayor’s initiative, short-term rental use in apartment-zoned districts would be repealed starting July 1, 2025, for West Maui, and Jan. 1, 2026, for the rest of the county.

The proposal is a response to the 2023 Maui wildfire disaster and the housing shortage for displaced survivors.

The measure will also be heard by the Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi planning commissions.
