Green says President Biden will stay in the race

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 5, 2024 at 11:16 AM HST
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green upon arrival on Air Force One to receive a briefing on the devastating Maui wildfires and the ongoing recovery efforts, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
AP
Gov. Josh Green talked to President Joe Biden about his decision to continue as the Democratic candidate for the presidential race.

Green, along with other Democrat governors, met with the President on July 3. This comes after his debate performance last week spurred conversation about him stepping down as the nominee.

Being a physician, Green said he thinks Biden is fit enough to serve another term.

Green also said that after the debate, the president wanted to make clear that he strongly supports women’s reproductive rights and women’s rights in general.

President Biden greets supporters during a rally in Madison, Wis. on July 5.
He added that the president has been on top of their work together, especially in regard to the Maui wildfires.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Lahaina on Aug. 2, 2023, to meet with first responders and victims.

Green commented that Biden and former President Donald Trump are older, which will have challenges over the next four years.
