HECO extends moratorium on cutting power for customers impacted by Maui wildfires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 3, 2024 at 11:09 AM HST
Hawaiian Electric Company

Gov. Josh Green has extended Maui's wildfire emergency proclamation through Aug. 31. As a result, the suspension of service disconnections for all Hawaiian Electric customers on Maui will also be extended.

HECO said customers who receive threats of immediate disconnection, unless payment is made during this time, should consider it a scam.

Even with the moratorium on disconnections, customers facing financial hardship are urged to call the utility so payment options and schedules can be arranged.

HECO said they will work with customers facing financial hardships to help keep payments manageable.

There is a list of plans available to customers. Customers can submit a payment request form so HECO can find the best options to suit individual needs.

Other protections included in the proclamation include the prohibition against rental price increases and evictions.
