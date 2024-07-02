Health officials report 6th travel-related dengue case this year

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has confirmed another travel-related case of dengue on Oʻahu, about a week after a previous case was reported.

That brings the state total to six so far this year: one on Maui and five on Oʻahu. The department said exposure came from various locations around the world — none were locally acquired.

The DOH said Monday that the most recent individual traveled to a region where dengue is known to be spread.

DOH teams were deployed to inspect and conduct mosquito control in affected areas.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert last Tuesday, notifying health care providers and public health authorities of an increased risk of dengue virus in the U.S. this year.

The DOH said symptoms can range from mild to severe and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches. Symptoms typically last two to seven days, and most people recover after about a week.