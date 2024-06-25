Road through Līhuʻe-Koloa Forest Reserve to be closed until December 2024

Due to storm damage, Wailua Forest Management Road in Kauaʻi’s Līhuʻe-Koloa Forest Reserve is closed through the end of the year.

Also known as Loop Road, conditions are hazardous and impassable, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

DLNR Loop Road is slated to be open in December 2024.

The Wailua area has experienced numerous heavy rainfall events over the past six years, including extensive flooding in 2018.

Work was scheduled to begin this summer to repair Queensland Crossing, but heavy rainfall this spring altered the stream channel.

New designs are needed for the repairs and will require another survey, along with additional permits.

DLNR has a contract to perform the needed repairs to Loop Road and its crossings, including about 5 miles of road mauka of damaged crossings.

All work is expected to be completed by the end of December, depending on weather conditions and permitting approvals.

