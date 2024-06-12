© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State teams up with Ulupono Initiative to unlock more federal funding

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Jason Ubay
Published June 12, 2024 at 1:12 PM HST
renewable energy
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
FILE - Windmills and solar panels are shown in Kahuku, Hawaiʻi on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

The state is partnering with the Ulupono Initiative to help agencies and departments secure more federal funding for sustainability projects.

Ulupono, a firm that invests in sustainability efforts across the state, will provide pro bono services for one year under the governor's "Investing in Hawaiʻi’s Future" collaboration.

State departments and agencies will be able to use Ulupono to identify high-impact funding opportunities in renewable energy, local food, clean transportation and freshwater projects.

“I commend the outstanding work of our dedicated state personnel who pursue federal fund opportunities. Given the magnitude of available federal funds, we need to increase our capacity as a state to secure these resources,” Gov. Josh Green said in a statement.

renewable energy
Local News
Survey: 9 in 10 Hawaiʻi residents want more renewable energy
Mark Ladao

“This new partnership with the Ulupono team provides a valuable resource to help advance our collective goals and drive positive impact for our communities," he continued.

The initiative can also give coaching and advisory support, grant proposal writing and application reviews.

The partnership with Ulupono came out of the urgency to apply for funds available from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

For more information about the Ulupono Initiative, click here.

Tags
Local News EnvironmentJosh Greensustainability
Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jason Ubay
Related Stories