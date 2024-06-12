State teams up with Ulupono Initiative to unlock more federal funding

The state is partnering with the Ulupono Initiative to help agencies and departments secure more federal funding for sustainability projects.

Ulupono, a firm that invests in sustainability efforts across the state, will provide pro bono services for one year under the governor's "Investing in Hawaiʻi’s Future" collaboration.

State departments and agencies will be able to use Ulupono to identify high-impact funding opportunities in renewable energy, local food, clean transportation and freshwater projects.

“I commend the outstanding work of our dedicated state personnel who pursue federal fund opportunities. Given the magnitude of available federal funds, we need to increase our capacity as a state to secure these resources,” Gov. Josh Green said in a statement.

“This new partnership with the Ulupono team provides a valuable resource to help advance our collective goals and drive positive impact for our communities," he continued.

The initiative can also give coaching and advisory support, grant proposal writing and application reviews.

The partnership with Ulupono came out of the urgency to apply for funds available from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

For more information about the Ulupono Initiative, click here.

