Deadline extended again for $1.5M Maui wildfire settlement offer

The registration deadline for the One ‘Ohana Fund has been extended again. It's a settlement program for families of those who were killed in the Lahaina fire or for people who were hospitalized and severely injured.

Gov. John Green said the extension will give survivors additional time to see if they want compensation from the fund.

The new deadline is June 15 with completed claim forms due no later than July 15.

The original sign-up deadline of April 30 was first extended to May 31, which is this Friday.

Announced in November 2023, the fund was established to assist the recovery of families who lost loved ones as well as individuals who suffered severe injuries in last year's wildfires.

Disbursements to surviving family members who lost loved ones will be $1.5 million. Settlements for those who suffered traumatic injuries will vary.

The state of Hawai‘i, Hawaiian Electric, Kamehameha Schools, Maui County, Charter/Spectrum, Hawaiian Telcom, and West Maui Land Company have contributed to the fund so far.

Green said additional entities are anticipated to join in support of future phases of the One ‘Ohana Initiative.

People who opt for compensation cannot pursue legal action against the companies and government agencies that put money into the fund.