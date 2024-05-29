© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deadline extended again for $1.5M Maui wildfire settlement offer

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 29, 2024 at 12:55 PM HST
FILE - Lei adorn crosses at a memorial for victims of the August wildfire above the Lahaina Bypass highway, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
FILE - Lei adorn crosses at a memorial for victims of the August wildfire above the Lahaina Bypass highway, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

The registration deadline for the One ‘Ohana Fund has been extended again. It's a settlement program for families of those who were killed in the Lahaina fire or for people who were hospitalized and severely injured.

Gov. John Green said the extension will give survivors additional time to see if they want compensation from the fund.

The new deadline is June 15 with completed claim forms due no later than July 15.

The original sign-up deadline of April 30 was first extended to May 31, which is this Friday.

Gov. Josh Green announced the One ʻOhana Fund to the press on Feb. 27, 2024. The settlement is a $175 million fund for families of those who were killed in the Lahaina fire or for people who were hospitalized and severely injured.
Local News
Deadline extended for $1.5M Maui wildfire settlement offer
Ashley Mizuo

Announced in November 2023, the fund was established to assist the recovery of families who lost loved ones as well as individuals who suffered severe injuries in last year's wildfires.

Disbursements to surviving family members who lost loved ones will be $1.5 million. Settlements for those who suffered traumatic injuries will vary.

The state of Hawai‘i, Hawaiian Electric, Kamehameha Schools, Maui County, Charter/Spectrum, Hawaiian Telcom, and West Maui Land Company have contributed to the fund so far.

Green said additional entities are anticipated to join in support of future phases of the One ‘Ohana Initiative.

People who opt for compensation cannot pursue legal action against the companies and government agencies that put money into the fund.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesJosh Green
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories