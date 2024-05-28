© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Bill to create 'harm to students registry' for local schools awaits signature

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published May 28, 2024 at 9:15 AM HST
Several people testified at the state Board of Education about the update of the well-being of students.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
FILE - The state Board of Education building in Honolulu.

A bill cracking down on predators working in Hawai‘i schools awaits Gov. Josh Green's signature, according to a Friday news release.

Senate Bill 2475, introduced by Sen. Michelle Kidani, would create a "harm to students registry" for all preschools and K-12 schools statewide.

The registry could contain information on school employees, contractors or volunteers who were found to have inflicted harm on a student.

"The registry created under SB 2475 would be an invaluable tool for both public and private schools, allowing us to share critical information and make informed employment decisions that prioritize the safety and protection of our children," said Superintendent Keith Hayashi in a news release.

Recent investigations and reports have shown that predators have switched schools without sharing information about their previous history.

The measure aims to close the loophole and prevent these individuals from serving in any capacity that requires them to be around students.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
