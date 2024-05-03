© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Checking in on the status of small businesses across Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By A. Kam Napier
Published May 3, 2024 at 8:35 AM HST
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, people sit at a Waikīkī bar. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, people sit at a Waikīkī bar. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

The U.S. Small Business Administration has been celebrating National Small Business Week, which ends Saturday.

Joseph Burns, state director of the Hawaiʻi Small Business Development Center, said client businesses these days are asking for help on strategic planning, start-up assistance, financing, capital and government regulations.

The center also surveys different sectors on business conditions. For example, a recent survey found 83% of small businesses on Hawaiʻi Island feel optimistic about success this year, and more than a third plan to hire more staff.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Benji Robinson, director of Asia Pacific Network Planning and Acquisition for Google, unveil plans for the construction of a $1 billion project to create new fiber-optic internet subsea cables. (April 30, 2024)
Local News
$1B Google investment in undersea internet cables to improve Hawaiʻi's connectivity
HPR News Staff

Additionally, the top lender of SBA loans in the state is Central Pacific Bank, issuing 91 such loans last year. The top recipient of SBA loans last year was Crouching Lion F&B, totaling nearly $2.8 million.

As for Yelp’s recent list of the Top 100 Local Businesses in the United States, five Hawaiʻi businesses made the grade. The review aggregator looked specifically at such consumer categories as automotive, beauty, fitness, fashion, food and pet care.

Hawaiʻi’s five were on Oʻahu and included Island Dog Obedience, Mike’s AC & Auto Repair, Sugar Bar, Ry’s Poke Shack in Kahuku and Parado Power.
Tags
Local News Business Newseconomy
A. Kam Napier
A. Kam Napier is the editor-in-chief of Pacific Business News.
See stories by A. Kam Napier
Related Stories