Maui County opens permitting center to help residents rebuild after the fires

Maui County is opening a new Recovery Permitting Center next week in Kahului.

A satellite location is also being planned for Lahaina.

The center’s staff will assist residents with the process of applying for Disaster Recovery Building Permits for structures affected by the August wildfires. That includes alterations, repairs, reconstruction and new construction.

Maui County Among the center's staff will be Michael Renner, project manager with contractor 4LEAF, and Shaina Hipolito and Kaʻiawe Chun of Maui.

The contracting company 4LEAF Inc. has been selected by the county to operate the center. The company is based in California and is a professional development services firm specializing in fire recovery.

“Bringing 4LEAF on board to run operations at our Recovery Permitting Center gives the county the capacity needed to support our residents and businesses as they rebuild,” Jordan Molina, the county's director of public works, said.

“Their years of experience helping other communities navigate through the difficult process of rebuilding following fire disasters makes 4LEAF an invaluable partner in Maui’s path to recovery,” he continued.

Along with other fires, 4LEAF provided community development services to Paradise, California, following the 2018 wildfire there that had been the deadliest in the U.S. in nearly 100 years until last year’s devastating Lahaina wildfire surpassed it.

They provided support for the first four years of Paradise's recovery project, which included 12,000 residential units, 400 commercial structures and 3,000 accessory structures.

“We are pleased to be selected to stand alongside the resilient communities of Lahaina and Kula during their time of need,” said Michael Renner, 4LEAF’s project manager. “This responsibility is one we accept with the utmost humility and a profound sense of duty.”

Two Maui residents will also join the center as staff — Shaina Hipolito and Kaʻiawe Chun.

The Recovery Permitting Center will open Monday, April 29, at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului.

