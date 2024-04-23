Monthly support group offered for Maui community affected by the fires

An in-person Maui Strong Support Group will be held Wednesday for individuals whose lives have been disrupted by the Aug. 8 fires.

It will be hosted by Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi and the Hawaiʻi chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

The meeting is open to those wanting to connect with others affected by the fires. Organizers want you to know that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

The support group meets from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Maui Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic - West Maui, just below the Lahaina Civic Center.

It is free to attend, with water and snacks provided.

The group will gather on the last Wednesday of every month.