Olowalu temporary debris site shows no signs of environmental concern, says Maui County

The first environmental monitoring report from the Olowalu temporary debris storage site shows no environmental impacts, according to Maui County.

Sampling and monitoring from the site’s first 90 days of operation are reportedly in compliance with county, state and federal environmental regulations.

More than 600 Lahaina properties have been cleared so far, totaling more than 100,000 tons of debris and ash. More than 7,000 truckloads of debris have been taken to the Olowalu temporary disposal site.]

The county’s quarterly report states that air quality remains good and no leachate has left the lined basin. Coastal water monitoring data also shows no levels of concern to human health.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will install groundwater monitoring wells at the Olowalu site this month.

In January, the Maui County Council passed Ordinance 5596, also known as Bill 120, approving the use of Olowalu as the temporary debris disposal site. It also mandates regular monitoring and public transparency of results.

The full quarterly report is available here.

Ash and debris from Lahaina will continue to be removed by Army Corps and taken to Olowalu until the permanent disposal site on Maui is constructed.