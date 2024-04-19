Grants now available for Maui small businesses affected by wildfire losses

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is offering $5,000 grants to small business owners affected by the Maui fires.

The first round of funding totals $500,000 for Maui-based businesses suffering fire losses. The grants can help cover critical expenses such as rent, utilities, payroll, inventory and more.

According to the Hawaiʻi Small Business Development Center, about 600 small businesses — or half the number registered in the area before the fires — are still not operational.

The grants, in partnership with American Express, are available to eligible business owners through May 1.

“These small business owners have suffered unimaginable loss — not just to their livelihoods but to their employees, families and the entire community,” said Carolyn Cawley, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

“We’re proud to partner with American Express to offer much-needed support to help businesses in Maui and throughout the U.S. recover following disasters.”

The Maui Chamber of Commerce and Lahaina Town Action Committee will provide grantees with tailored guidance and tools to help their businesses recover.

Grantees must attend monthly sessions that are designed to equip them with strategies on how to rebuild and grow their businesses.

Affected business owners can apply here.