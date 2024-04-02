Lawmakers advance measure to address misinformation and objective reporting

A resolution in the state Senate is asking the Hawaiʻi chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists to establish a process to identify ethical and objective sources of news.

Sen. Chris Lee of Oʻahu introduced the measure so that people would know what sources of information are reliable.

Lee said he hears people in the community repeating misinformation nearly every day.

"Unless you take that extra step and look into it, you can't tell the difference between what you're seeing on a post on social media versus what might be on a post from a reputable news organization that has vetted the information and is operating under, ethical and transparent conduct," he said.

"That's clearly a growing issue here, not just in Hawaiʻi, but around the world."

Those who submitted testimony against the measure wrote that they did not want any government entities deciding what news sources are reputable.

Resolutions are non-binding, so if passed, it would just request the Society of Professional Journalists to conduct this study.

The measure passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously and will next be heard by the full chamber.

