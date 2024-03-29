© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Sculpture at UH West Oʻahu stands tall as a 'landmark for the campus community'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published March 29, 2024 at 2:26 PM HST
The UH West Oʻahu special guests, faculty, staff, students and campus community attended a blessing and short program for Nā Kiaʻi o Kapolei, the six sculptures installed on the campus’ entry circle on Monday, March 25, 2024.
UH West Oʻahu
A new sculpture was installed at the University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu this week.

The artwork, created by Jessica Kay Bodner, consists of six sculptures standing up to 15 feet tall. Each piece is made of woven stainless steel, painted a reddish color to resemble the volcanic dirt of the Kapolei region.

A conceptual rendering of the sculpture at UH West Oʻahu.
UH West Oʻahu
A conceptual rendering of the sculpture at UH West Oʻahu.

The artwork is called Nā Kiaʻi O Kapolei, which means the guardians and Kapolei.

Bodner, an artist of 30 years, hopes the artworks inspire the community and motivate students.

“These Kia’i are a landmark for the campus community,” Bodner said in a Tuesday news release.

“They may be interactive or stand as guardians and even serve as a staging area for performing arts and music.”

The installed artwork is part of a State Foundation on Culture and the Arts program that places art in public places statewide, including schools, hospitals, airports and state office buildings.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
