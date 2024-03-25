© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi senators adopt resolution calling for immediate, permanent cease-fire in Gaza

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published March 25, 2024 at 12:06 PM HST
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Abdel Kareem Hana
/
AP
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

The Hawaiʻi State Senate has become the first state legislative body in the country to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

The resolution urges President Joe Biden and Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation to publicly call for a cease-fire and to begin negotiations for a lasting peace.

Senators are also urging officials to promptly send and facilitate entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, including fuel, food, water and medical supplies.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 / Senate Resolution 6 (SCR13/SR6) was approved Thursday by a vote of 24-1 with ‘Ewa Sen. Kurt Fevella casting the lone “no” vote.

SCR13 now goes to the state House of Representatives for consideration. The House has its own pair of companion cease-fire resolutions, HCR215/HR195, which have been referred to the House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
