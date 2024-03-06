State and NOAA seek public input on proposed sanctuary for Papahānaumokuākea

Public input is being sought for a proposed marine sanctuary within the existing Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, is proposing a 580,000 square-mile sanctuary within marine portions of the monument.

Papahānaumokuākea’s ecosystems and cultural resources are increasingly under pressure from threats such as marine debris, invasive species and climate change.

NOAA says the sanctuary designation would provide additional regulatory and management tools to strengthen existing protections for Papahānaumokuākea.

NOAA and the State of Hawaiʻi are accepting public feedback on the proposal through May 7, with community meetings planned throughout the month of April. Meetings include:

April 6, 2024, 9 a.m. to Noon HST - Virtual Meeting

To register for this meeting, click here.



To register for this meeting, click here. April 8, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Honolulu, Oʻahu

Aloha Tower, Multipurpose Room 3, 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, Hawai’i 96813



Aloha Tower, Multipurpose Room 3, 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, Hawai’i 96813 April 9, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu

Heʻeia State Park, 46-465 Kamehameha Hwy, Kāneʻohe, Hawai’i 96744



Heʻeia State Park, 46-465 Kamehameha Hwy, Kāneʻohe, Hawai’i 96744 April 10, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Waiʻanae, Oʻahu

Waiʻanae District Park Gym, 85-601 Farrington Hwy, Waiʻanae, Hawai’i 96792



Waiʻanae District Park Gym, 85-601 Farrington Hwy, Waiʻanae, Hawai’i 96792 April 11, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Waimea, Kauaʻi

Waimea High School Cafeteria, 9707 Tsuchiya Road, Waimea, Hawai’i 96796



Waimea High School Cafeteria, 9707 Tsuchiya Road, Waimea, Hawai’i 96796 April 12, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Hanalei, Kauaʻi

Waipā Foundation - Keanolani Hale. 5-5785A Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, Hawaiʻi 96714



Waipā Foundation - Keanolani Hale. 5-5785A Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, Hawaiʻi 96714 April 15, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Hilo, Hawaiʻi

Mokupāpapa Discovery Center, 76 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, Hawai’i 96720



Mokupāpapa Discovery Center, 76 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, Hawai’i 96720 April 16, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Kahaluʻu Kona, Hawaiʻi

Kamehameha Schools, Kahaluʻu Ma Kai campus, 78-6780 Ali’i Drive, Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi 96740



Kamehameha Schools, Kahaluʻu Ma Kai campus, 78-6780 Ali’i Drive, Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi 96740 April 17, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Kahului, Maui

Maui Community College Dining Room, 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului, Hawaiʻi 96732



Maui Community College Dining Room, 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului, Hawaiʻi 96732 April 18, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi

Kūlana ʻŌʻiwi, 612 Maunaloa Hwy, Kaunakakai, Hawaiʻi 96748

To submit feedback, click here. Comments will be accepted in both English and ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi under docket NOAA-NOS-2021-0114.