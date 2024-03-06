State and NOAA seek public input on proposed sanctuary for Papahānaumokuākea
Public input is being sought for a proposed marine sanctuary within the existing Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, is proposing a 580,000 square-mile sanctuary within marine portions of the monument.
Papahānaumokuākea’s ecosystems and cultural resources are increasingly under pressure from threats such as marine debris, invasive species and climate change.
NOAA says the sanctuary designation would provide additional regulatory and management tools to strengthen existing protections for Papahānaumokuākea.
NOAA and the State of Hawaiʻi are accepting public feedback on the proposal through May 7, with community meetings planned throughout the month of April. Meetings include:
- April 6, 2024, 9 a.m. to Noon HST - Virtual Meeting
To register for this meeting, click here.
- April 8, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Honolulu, Oʻahu
Aloha Tower, Multipurpose Room 3, 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, Hawai’i 96813
- April 9, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu
Heʻeia State Park, 46-465 Kamehameha Hwy, Kāneʻohe, Hawai’i 96744
- April 10, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Waiʻanae, Oʻahu
Waiʻanae District Park Gym, 85-601 Farrington Hwy, Waiʻanae, Hawai’i 96792
- April 11, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Waimea, Kauaʻi
Waimea High School Cafeteria, 9707 Tsuchiya Road, Waimea, Hawai’i 96796
- April 12, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Hanalei, Kauaʻi
Waipā Foundation - Keanolani Hale. 5-5785A Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, Hawaiʻi 96714
- April 15, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Hilo, Hawaiʻi
Mokupāpapa Discovery Center, 76 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, Hawai’i 96720
- April 16, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Kahaluʻu Kona, Hawaiʻi
Kamehameha Schools, Kahaluʻu Ma Kai campus, 78-6780 Ali’i Drive, Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi 96740
- April 17, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Kahului, Maui
Maui Community College Dining Room, 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului, Hawaiʻi 96732
- April 18, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. HST - Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi
Kūlana ʻŌʻiwi, 612 Maunaloa Hwy, Kaunakakai, Hawaiʻi 96748
To submit feedback, click here. Comments will be accepted in both English and ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi under docket NOAA-NOS-2021-0114.