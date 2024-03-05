Rep. Bert Kobayashi announces retirement from state Legislature

State Rep. Bert Kobayashi has announced that he will not seek another term and will retire in November.

The Democrat from East Oʻahu has held an elected office for a combined 28 years.

Hawaiʻi State Legislature Rep. Bert Kobayashi is a member of the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives, representing District 20.

In a personal statement, Kobayashi said he had a mini cerebrovascular incident in December.

While the aftereffects may not be visible, the 79-year-old said it has been a reminder for him to prioritize his health.

Kobayashi made the announcement now so potential candidates can go through the official nomination process and pull papers by June 4.

"Our district's incoming representative will face the challenges of working to reverse the economic marketplace forces that make affordable housing difficult, challenging 'Mother Nature' on global warming and invasive species, and realigning cultural and society-wide factors that diminish criminal justice, quality education, and the pursuit of happiness," he said in a statement.

He first served in the House from 1978 to 1982. He then went to the Senate, where he served until 1994.

He left for the state Department of Health and helped facilitate the Community Hospital Division’s transition to an independent agency within the state.

He ran again in 2012 and has held his House seat since then.

"I am exceedingly grateful to my constituents for their unwavering support, trust, and patience in allowing me to represent them in the Hawai‘i State Legislature for 28 years," he said.