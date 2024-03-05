Intact vehicles salvaged from Lahaina fire can now be claimed

The County of Maui is looking for the owners of 21 vehicles that were removed from the burn zone in Lahaina.

The vehicles needed to be moved for the wildfire debris cleanup process to continue. They were deemed salvageable based on their appearance of little to no visible outer damage. They have been towed to a county lot.

Owners can see their vehicle before deciding whether they want to claim it or request that it be scrapped at no cost.

Any unclaimed vehicles will be disposed of on April 1.

According to officials, the majority of the intact or not-burned vehicles on public roadways were left in place.

More information, including identifying details of the removed vehicles, can be found at mauirecovers.org/damagedvehicles