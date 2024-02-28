These 2 Hawaiʻi cities are considered among the happiest in the US

Two cities in Hawaiʻi have made the list of Happiest Cities in America for 2024.

WalletHub compared 180 of the most populated American cities and examined key indicators of happiness in a number of different categories, such as employment and income, emotional and physical well-being, as well as community and environment.

Honolulu ranked 6th in the nation, which is a jump up from 33rd on last year’s list.

Pearl City also made the list at 8th place.

The list was further broken down into relevant metrics like sports participation rate, adequate sleep rate, and ideal weather.

Pearl City was ranked as having the lowest depression rate, with Honolulu coming in at the second lowest.

“This study proves something that most of us already know — the importance of truly living aloha,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a statement.

“From the way we look after one another, to the way we take care of this place we all call home, maintaining kind communities and protecting our environment is clearly going a long way to how people appreciate and value this kind of special caring for place and each other,” Blangiardi's statement continued.

The Happiest City in America was Fremont, California which is located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

To view the full list of WalletHub’s Happiest Cities in America rankings, click here.