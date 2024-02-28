© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Midwives suing the state say law restricts access to traditional birthing practices

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published February 28, 2024 at 3:03 PM HST
iStockphoto

Six midwives and three patients are suing the State of Hawaiʻi over a new law prohibiting birth workers without a specific midwifery license from providing maternal health care.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation, claims the new law endangers traditional birthing practices and restricts access.

FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters.
Local News
Groups claim Hawaiʻi's midwifery law violates UN human rights standards
HPR News Staff

Advocates of the new licensing law say it does not prevent any licensed midwife from incorporating cultural birth practices, nor does it prevent families from choosing with whom they birth.

But, as plaintiffs argue in the lawsuit, this legislation results in the criminalization of Native Hawaiian traditional and cultural birthing practices — a right protected under the Hawaiʻi State Constitution.

The lawsuit is asking the court to stop the law’s threat of prison time and fines for midwives who train through traditional and apprenticeship-based pathways.

Two peaceful actions organized by the Pacific Birth Collective and Hawaiʻi Home Birth Collective will be held at the state capitol on Thursday and Friday.

Read the lawsuit below:

Listen and read more on Hawaiʻi's midwifery licensing laws from our past coverage:

FILE - A midwife at a clinic in Mississippi uses a hand-held Doppler probe to measure the heartbeat of the fetus, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Local News
Midwifery licensing laws up for debate at state Legislature
Sabrina Bodon
Licensing and regulations vary across the country. Some states require specific education, voluntary licensing, years-long apprenticeship, or combinations of the three for licensure.
Local News
How a lapsing birth attendant exemption affects access to care in Hawaiʻi
Sabrina Bodon

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
