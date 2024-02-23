Workshop on Maui to offer information about alternate fire debris removal

An Alternate Debris Removal workshop will be held Feb. 24 on Maui.

It’s for owners whose properties were destroyed in the August wildfires who have not signed up for the government-assisted cleanup.

The focus will be on the necessary process for property owners to remove wildfire debris on their own, or with a hired contractor at their own cost.

Officials from the County of Maui, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will offer information about the fire debris cleanup process.

They will also discuss options available for property owners, as well as provide an opportunity to ask questions.

Help will be available for individuals if they choose to sign up for the government-sponsored cleanup.

The session will be held from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Lahainaluna High School cafeteria.

It will also be live-streamed on the county’s Facebook page.

For more information on the debris clean-up process and Right-of-Entry applications, visit www.mauirecovers.org/debrisremoval