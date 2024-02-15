© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kula's weekly community updates conclude following cleanup completion

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published February 15, 2024 at 12:03 PM HST
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors use water to safely control dust and ash as they
Photo by Richard Brown, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors use water to safely control dust and ash as they remove debris from burn sites in Kula.

The Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update meetings in Kula have concluded.

Following the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ completion of wildfire debris removal on 25 properties, the County of Maui held its final community meeting for Kula last month.

At the meeting, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported that the results of air quality monitoring showed no asbestos and very low detection of heavy metals.

The county shared results from a needs assessment survey, consisting of 60% of responses from those directly impacted by the fires.

Needs identified include expedited permitting, insurance, mental health, soil testing and watershed health.

Survey results are available at MauiRecovers.org/recoveryphases
