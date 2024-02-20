Lahaina community meeting to share results of resident survey about debris storage

The County of Maui will resume its weekly Lahaina recovery update meetings Wednesday after pausing for two weeks. Officials will share progress on choosing a permanent debris disposal site following a community survey.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center and livestreamed on the County of Maui Facebook page.

The county will share the results of a resident survey about the location of a final disposal site for the estimated 400,000 tons of ash and debris.

The county said over 2,300 residents completed the survey.

County officials had narrowed down a permanent site from seven locations to three: two in West Maui and one in Central Maui. The final selection is scheduled for March 1.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed debris removal on the 100th residential property last week, 30 days after the process began in Lahaina. Debris has been transported to the temporary storage site in Olowalu.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen has promised Olowalu will not be a permanent site.

On Wednesday, a representative from the state Department of Health will also present updates on cesspools and a health study in partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi.

For more information go to mauirecovers.com.