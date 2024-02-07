Oʻahu man sentenced to 40 years in prison for child sexual exploitation

An O‘ahu man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

The prison sentence of Kalani Kaaiawaawa, 24, will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay $33,000 in restitution to the victims identified in the child pornography he possessed.

According to evidence presented in court, Kaaiawaawa repeatedly sexually assaulted a child and video-recorded the incidents on two phones.

FBI investigators found more than 100,000 images and videos containing child pornography on the two devices.

“Justice for the child victim of Kaaiawaawa’s horrendous series of crimes has been served by the Court’s sentence,” said United States Attorney Clare E. Connors in a statement. “Our children — the most vulnerable victims in our society — are the priority of our law enforcement community and we will continue to hold sexual predators accountable for their terrible crimes.”

“This sentence underscores the egregious and reprehensible nature of these types of crimes and highlights how seriously the FBI takes its Crimes Against Children investigative responsibilities," FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill said in a statement.

Kaaiawaawa has been detained since his arrest after the execution of a search warrant on Nov. 10, 2020.