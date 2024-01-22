USDA to update Hawaiʻi SNAP benefits to reflect rising food costs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will update the way it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to low-income residents in Hawaiʻi.

The federal program gives money to families across the nation to use to buy food.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz urged USDA leadership to update the way it calculates benefits for residents in the state.

“For many in Hawai‘i, SNAP is a lifeline, helping families put food on the table. But to make sure this program continues to help those who rely on it, SNAP benefits need to keep up with the real cost of food across the state,” Schatz said in a statement.

He added, “I thank the USDA and Secretary (Tom) Vilsack for working with us to update SNAP benefits for Hawai‘i so that those who need it can continue to access this critical federal program.”

Schatz wants SNAP benefits distributed to Hawaiʻi families to more accurately reflect the islands’ high cost of food.

The USDA will reach out to local stakeholders to get more information about ways the program can improve.

Nearly 200,000 residents in Hawaiʻi currently use SNAP benefits.