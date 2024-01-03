2 Honolulu officers expected to recover after New Year's Day shootout

The two Honolulu police officers who underwent surgery after being shot on New Year's Day are expected to recover, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Authorities said Sidney Tafokitau, 44, shot and wounded a woman, stole a car at gunpoint, and was later killed in a shootout with police that left the two officers wounded.

Tafokitau led officers on a dramatic day-long chase around parts of Oʻahu, from Kapahulu to the North Shore and back to the Mānoa area.

At a news conference Monday, Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan said Tafokitau shot at officers at three different locations before officers shot him near the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa around 4 p.m.

Tafokitau was taken to a hospital, where he died, the police chief said.

A fourth man was injured by a police vehicle, Logan said, adding that police were trying to determine if he was involved.

Tafokitau was already wanted by police for three separate shootings since Dec. 16.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Tafokitau was free on $75,000 bail after being charged in November with six gun crimes. The newspaper reports he had 18 prior state convictions.

Robert Cavaco, president of the Hawaiʻi police union said in a statement Monday, “We are praying for the full and swift recovery of our injured brothers who risked their lives and sacrificed their safety today to protect the lives and safety of the public.”