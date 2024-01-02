Wastewater system upgrades to begin soon at Heʻeia boat harbor in Kāneʻohe

Wastewater system improvements are scheduled to begin Jan. 8 at the He‘eia Kea Small Boat Harbor in Kāne‘ohe.

Work will include the construction of a new package wastewater treatment plant, sewage lift station, site and electrical work, fencing, and other related improvements, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

As many as five boat washdown stalls will be closed for the duration of the work to provide space for the contractor's ingress/egress and staging area.

Both harbor bathrooms will be closed for approximately two days at the end of the project to connect the existing sewer system to the new wastewater treatment plant.

Temporary bathroom facilities will be provided on these days.

The project will cost just under $3 million and is estimated to be completed by October 2024.