4 OCCC inmates are indicted on manslaughter charges in the death of another

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 29, 2023 at 11:48 AM HST
Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General
Four inmates at O‘ahu Community Correctional Center indicted for manslaughter in the death of another inmate at the facility. Pictured from left to right: Aaron Tuitelapaga, 29; Bronson Tuitelelepaga, 27; Manu Sorenson, 33; and Josiah Palimoomanu, 33.

Four inmates at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center have been indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter in the death of another inmate.

The indictment alleges Aaron Tuitelapaga, Bronson Tuitelelepaga, Manu Sorensen, and Josiah Palimoomanu beat Christopher Vaefaga to death on July 6.

A judge ordered three of the four to be held without bail. Palimoomanu’s bail was set at $500,000.

The Department of the Attorney General's Investigations Division conducted the investigation and the AG's Criminal Justice Division is prosecuting the case.

Manslaughter is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Local News crimeOʻahu Community Correctional CenterHawaiʻi Attorney General
HPR News Staff
