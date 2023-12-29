4 OCCC inmates are indicted on manslaughter charges in the death of another

Four inmates at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center have been indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter in the death of another inmate.

The indictment alleges Aaron Tuitelapaga, Bronson Tuitelelepaga, Manu Sorensen, and Josiah Palimoomanu beat Christopher Vaefaga to death on July 6.

A judge ordered three of the four to be held without bail. Palimoomanu’s bail was set at $500,000.

The Department of the Attorney General's Investigations Division conducted the investigation and the AG's Criminal Justice Division is prosecuting the case.

Manslaughter is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.