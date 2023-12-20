Kapolei High School students arrested after fights lockdown campus

Several large fights in multiple locations at Kapolei High School prompted a lockdown Tuesday that ended with the arrest of several students.

The campus went into lockdown around 10:30 a.m.

Honolulu police officers arrived at the campus before 11 a.m. and used pepper spray to break up the altercations.

Emergency medical services were also called to the school and treated multiple students for pepper spray exposure.

“Fortunately, no major injuries were reported but police took several students into custody while they investigated the incident," Principal Wesley Shinkawa wrote in a letter to parents and guardians.

Officials with the Honolulu Police Department said multiple juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct and two were arrested for possessing a prohibited weapon.

The lockdown was lifted by noon and students were released fifteen minutes later as part of the school’s finals schedule.

“We encourage parents to speak with their child about making the right choices and the potential consequences of their actions. We remind everyone that assaults, fights and physical violence are taken very seriously and are investigated thoroughly. These are serious student misconduct offenses with penalties ranging from detention to dismissal with the possibility of arrest and serious criminal charges,” Shinkawa's letter continued.

“Anyone who gathers to watch, record, or support a fight may also be given disciplinary consequences,” Shinkawa said. “The safety of our students and staff are of highest priority and we are committed to providing a secure campus. We appreciate your help as we work together to keep all of our students safe.”