No damage or risk of tsunami after magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM HST
FILE - In this April 25, 2019 photo, Mauna Loa volcano, background, towers over the summit crater of Kīlauea volcano in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this April 25, 2019 photo, Mauna Loa volcano, background, towers over the summit crater of Kīlauea volcano in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island was felt widely Monday, but there were no reports of damage or injury, officials said.

The earthquake hit at 5:54 p.m. near the Kīlauea volcano at a depth of 1 mile below sea level, according to a statement from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The initial quake and a magnitude 3.0 aftershock were not related to volcanic activity, the statement said.

"Aftershocks will likely continue, some large enough to be felt locally. We see no detectable changes in activity at Kilauea as a result of these earthquakes," the observatory said.

There was no risk of a tsunami, officials said.

Hundreds of people across much of the island reported shaking.
