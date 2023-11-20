Community groups purchase over 8 acres in Hāna to protect area from future development

More than 8 acres of Hāna land will now be protected for preservation and cultural stewardship in perpetuity because of a partnership purchase.

The effort to purchase the acres of Hāmoa lands was spearheaded by Hāna-based community nonprofit Ke Ao Hāliʻi. The purchase is part of the Save the Hāna Coast campaign that has protected more than 150 acres of coastal property for preservation.

Mary Ann Kahana is a generational resident of Hāna and a member of the Ke Ao Hāliʻi Board of Directors.

“Me as a Native Hawaiian rooted and my family, you know. They're generational. It's very important for us to preserve and conserve historical sites such as that parcel.”

She said purchasing the land was important to her to ensure her community isn’t developed by outsiders who don’t have a connection with the ‘āina.

“What it means to me is that it would deter development, it would deter from someone to come in to build a mansion," Kahana said. "It would help us improve the area and save historical sites, because there is many historical sites, there's a lot of rock walls, there's ahu.”

The Hāmoa lands were previously used for pasture, with community-restricted access. Ke Ao Hāliʻi’s commitment now allows community members to learn about the area’s cultural sites.

Kahana also hopes that with Ke Ao Hāliʻi’s mission becoming better known, it will help protect her community.

“Perhaps people would consider us and say, 'Hey, be careful, you know, there is this community and they're very watchful of the ‘āina, they don’t like development.' Maybe that would help us to keep Hāna, Hāna.”

The purchase of the Hāmoa lands was made possible through a partnership with the County of Maui, the State of Hawaiʻi Legacy Land Conservation Program and the Hawai‘i Land Trust.

Shae Kamakaʻala, the Hawai‘i Land Trust Director of ʻĀina Protection, said the goal is to reconnect generational families to their ‘āina.

“This protection effort puts the land in the ownership and stewardship of generational Hāna families that can allow for that reconnection and continue that learning of the significance of that place, historically and what that means for us today, looking into the future.”