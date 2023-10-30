Wildfire in mountains near Mililani is not threatening homes

Honolulu and Army helicopters were battling a wildfire Monday in a remote mountainous area in Central Oʻahu.

No structures or homes were threatened and no evacuations were ordered, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.

But ash was falling on nearby neighborhoods and Army bases, and the smell of smoke was in the air, said U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi spokesperson Michael Donnelly. Child development centers on base were keeping children indoors because of the ash and smoke, Donnelly said in an email.

The fire department received a call about the fire at 5:51 a.m., but responding firefighters determined the blaze was in a remote mountainous area.

One fire department helicopter and one Army Blackhawk helicopter were fighting the fire as of Monday morning. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources sent a contract helicopter to assist.

The nearest towns are Mililani and Wahiawa, which are about 20 miles north of Honolulu. Army installations Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield are also in the vicinity.

The fire department did not yet have information on how many acres had burned or what percentage of the fire had been contained. The department said Monday morning that the fire was expanding east, away from the nearest neighborhood.

October is the rainy season in Hawaiʻi but drought has been afflicting the entire state. The U.S. Drought Monitor said Central Oʻahu was in moderate drought as of last week.

In August, multiple wildfires scorched Maui including a blaze that killed at least 99 people and destroyed more than 2,000 structures in Lāhainā. Powerful winds related to a hurricane passing far to Hawaiʻi's south helped fuel that fire and prevented firefighters from using helicopters to tackle the blaze.

This is a developing story.