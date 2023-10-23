Deadline approaches for Maui families seeking additional child care assistance

The state has made it easier for families affected by the Maui fires to qualify for child care assistance — if they apply for it by the end of the month.

The state Department of Human Services has temporarily lifted some requirements for its Child Care Subsidy Program.

That means eligible families do not need to be employed or in school to be eligible. The income cap has also been canceled during this time.

Additionally, DHS is waiving co-payments that are normally billed to families.

“We recognize the road ahead to recover and rebuild for families can be long and difficult. We want to make sure families with young children are able to have the monetary help they need to send their children to safe, nurturing child care in the coming months,” said DHS Director Cathy Betts in a press release Friday.

Parents or guardians will have six months to provide the necessary paperwork. A full list of the required documents can be found here.

The department is urging families to apply now. Only those who apply by Oct. 31 will qualify to receive assistance under the temporary rules.

The financial aid will last a full year. It can be used to help pay for child care programs for family, friend and neighbor caregivers who qualify.

Applicants can call DHS at 855-643-1643 for more information.

Online applications can be found here.