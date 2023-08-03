27th annual Made In Hawaiʻi festival returns with new vendors and location

From locally cooked delicacies to exquisite jewelry, the annual Made in Hawai‘i festival returns for its 27th year.

Made In Hawai‘i is a premier event that exclusively features products made in Hawai‘i by local businesses.

Courtesy of Made In Hawaiʻi

For the first time, the three-day event will be held at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on O‘ahu.

About 450 vendors will showcase their local artistry, cuisines, fashion and more. That’s an increase from previous years, according to the event’s spokesperson Olena Heu.

She said her favorite part of the event is watching people show off their talents.

“It amplifies their reach and gives them the opportunity to turn that passion into a career and something that can sustain their family,” Heu said. “The Made In Hawaiʻi Festival is an opportunity for people to really create a future for themselves and to be able to do what they love.”

The event will also host live entertainment by Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning musicians like Kimé Miner, Bobby Moderow Jr., Kūpaoa, Ei Nei, Nathan Aweau, Jerry Santos and Kamuela Kimokeo.

Local celebrity chefs will conduct cooking demonstrations while guests can sample their foods. In addition, the event will have a beer garden featuring local breweries including Maui Brewing, Kupu Spirits and Ola brew.

Heu said the festival will hold a fashion show with clothing made by Wahine Toa and Dezigns by Kamahoaliʻi.

Tickets are on sale for $8 for an all-day pass. Parking at the convention center is $15.

For more information, click here.

