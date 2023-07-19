© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Air gun regulations tighten on Maui as councilmembers update ordinance

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM HST
It is illegal to sell toy guns in New York that look real.
John Moore
/
Getty Images
The use and display of air guns and replica guns would still be allowed within the home and at a range for purposes of legal hunting, paintball and historical or educational occasions.

Maui County is cracking down on the public use of replica and air guns.

Bill 169 passed through the Maui County Council on Tuesday.

In public, air guns will need to be unloaded and in a container. Replica guns will also become illegal to brandish in public. This misdemeanor charge could include a $500 fine, or up to one year in prison.

The use and display of air guns and replica guns would still be allowed within the home and at a range for purposes of legal hunting, paintball and historical or educational occasions.

Local News
Lawsuit challenges a new gun ban on Hawaiʻi beaches
The Associated Press

The bill was introduced at the request of the Maui Police Department back in 2022.

From January 2020 to March 2021, more than 25 air or replica guns were recovered by the Crime Reduction Unit, according to the department. Maui Police say that each case was eventually tied to the possession or distribution of narcotics.

The legislation was based on by those in Honolulu, Councilmember Tamara Paltin said. In the future, she would like to propose statewide legislation to make it a felony for convicted individuals to possess or purchase an air or replica gun.

The ordinance will take effect in Maui this November.

Tags
Local News Gun ControlMauiMaui County Council
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories