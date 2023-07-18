© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Nonprofits financially impacted by COVID-19 have another chance at relief

Hawaii Public Radio
Published July 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM HST
Anthony Quintano
/
Flickr

The City and County of Honolulu has reopened its Nonprofit Relief Program application.

Nonprofits that have been financially impacted by COVID-19 can apply for the $15 million available through the program.

Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) or a 501(c)(19) non-profit organization and provide direct assistance, services or benefits to Oʻahu residents.

An organization may be eligible to receive up to $100,000 through the program. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"We have all felt the struggle to get back to a sense of normalcy, and consequently many of our non-profits are still recovering from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a press release.

"The City and County of Honolulu is honored to support this valuable community," he said.

Applications will only be accepted using the Nonprofit Relief Program's online portal. The deadline to apply is August 25.

More information can be found at www.oneoahu.org/NonProfitReliefProgram.

