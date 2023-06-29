© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

As Pride Month nears end, Hawaiʻi drag queens have no plans to slow down

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published June 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM HST

As Pride Month comes to a close, the Official Pride After Party Drag Show in Hilo drew supporters together on Saturday for one last celebration.

Drag queen Palehua performed at the Official Pride After Party Drag Show in Hilo, Hawaiʻi on June 24, 2023.

The Hilo Town Tavern was at capacity, with a line out the door. Backstage through crimson curtains, the drag queens prepared for the night's show.

"Right now, I’m putting on some body makeup, cover all the blemishes," said Hilo native Moses Lee, whose drag persona is Palehua, named after their favorite Hawaiian song.

"I named myself a Hawaiian name because I didn’t grow up in the culture. So I wanted to name myself something that would push me to learn more. To reconnect to my blood," Lee said.

Honolulu drag performer Hayzel Nuttz, who flew in for the performance, said drag shows give them freedom of expression and a sense of belonging.

"With māhū culture in general, that masculine-feminine mixture is just something we grow up with. I never liked being put in a box. So any performance that I do, I try to express that as much as possible. This allows me to not care about what other people think," Hayzel Nuttz said.

But performing in drag on the Big Island hasn’t been without its challenges, said Kona’s Cody Pease, whose drag persona is Tora Hamstring. Pease received violent threats while attempting to organize a drag show fundraiser for charity.

"I remember I had to shut it down because I was worried for the safety of the girls I was hiring, for the safety of the kids and people, I was like I’m not going to have anything happen. But due to that… I had queens from Kauaʻi, Maui and Oʻahu, everyone showed up and they’re like, 'If we gotta get on a plane and come over there, we will be there,'" Pease said.

Drag performers' outfits back stage at the Hilo Town Tavern on July 24, 2023.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
/
HPR
Drag performers and emcees took the stage at the Hilo Town Tavern for a full crowd.

Phill Russell, president of Hawaiʻi Island LGBTQ+ Pride, said proposals across the country to ban drag shows or censor performances ultimately restrict LGBTQ+ expression.

"It’s more important than ever to be visible out there, to show your pride, to show your true colors like we sang about earlier because other people are getting emboldened by all this hate going out. So it's a scary feeling like we're going backwards, but we're just going to imua," Russell said.

Drag queens Tara Way (left) and Candi Shell (right) read children's books at the Keiki Community Fair at ʻAʻala Park in Honolulu.
For Hilo drag performer Palehua, it’s the love and support of family that keeps this queen on stage.

"I have a lot of family members that don’t particularly like what I do, they don’t understand it. But they’re like that’s fine, that’s you. I’m not interested in it, but as long as it makes you happy, that’s all that matters. Just like how I feel about heterosexual people. I don’t get it, right? I have no interest. But I’m not … do you, do you," Palehua laughed.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
