© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Maui County Council to inventory unused funds from construction projects

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published May 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM HST
FILE - Maui County Council Chamber is located in the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku, Maui.
Casey Harlow
/
HPR
FILE - Maui County Council Chamber is located in the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku, Maui.

During budget discussions this week, the Maui County Council began to look at lapsed funds for various capital improvement projects.

Some discussed projects include Lanaʻi's fire station improvements, state-mandated cesspool conversions, and the development of the Wailuku municipal parking lot.

Budget committee members are looking at an inventory of projects with lapse dates of 2018 or older. That amounts to about $28 million in past funding, with more than $255 million encumbered throughout the years to different departments, some of which have not been used.

Local News
How the County of Maui ended up with 700 public service job vacancies
Sabrina Bodon

Budget Director Maria Zielinski said the money could go back to the county coffers.

"The bottom line is, if they do indeed say these are lapsed and just encumbered the funds, then that does ultimately transfer to/translate to monies that will become part of carryover savings," Zielinski told the budget committee last week.

"If you have a project that is not going anywhere and actually has lapsed, and the money is just sitting there, it's tied up," Zielinski said. "So it behooves the county to disencumber those funds and then we have that extra money, the extra carryover savings."

Lapsed money will likely not be included in the fiscal year 2024 budget, which begins July 1, but it may be included as carryover savings in fiscal year 2025.

Tags
Local News MauiMaui County Council
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is Hawaiʻi Public Radio's government reporter. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
See stories by Sabrina Bodon
Related Stories