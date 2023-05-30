City seeks new youth leaders to work with mayor, councilmembers

Applications are being accepted for positions on the Honolulu Youth Commission.

The commission is comprised of Oʻahu residents ages 14 to 24 who provide advice to Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Honolulu City Council.

A total of 15 volunteers will serve a two-year term. New members will take the place of those whose terms end on July 31.

Honolulu Youth Commission / Instagram A selfie captured at the Honolulu Youth Commission's March meeting.

"The unique position of the Honolulu Youth Commission is creating that youth narrative," said Bronson Azama, vice president of the Honolulu Youth Commission.

Members are expected to attend at least one meeting per month in addition to other commitments, according to the city.

In the past, the group has advocated in support of the Oʻahu Historic Preservation Commission and bans of commercial activity in Waimānalo.

"I feel like there's always talks about what we're doing for the kids. What are we doing for affordable housing for our future family, amongst all different types of challenges that are experiencing but at the end of the day, what is it that they want? Are we really serving them or are we collaborating with them?" Azama said.

Blangiardi and Councilmembers Matt Weyer, Tommy Waters, Calvin Say , Tyler Dos-Santos-Tam and Val Okimoto will pick the youth commissioners.

Applications are due by June 30 at 4:30 p.m.

More information on the program can be found here.

