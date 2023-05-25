Scheduled field maintenance closes two of Oʻahu's largest parks through June

Two of Oʻahu's largest city parks will close for maintenance in June.

The City and County of Honolulu said they plan to close all 21 fields at the Waipiʻo Peninsula Soccer Complex for the entire month of June.

The field currently serves as a resource to more than 30,000 soccer players annually, according to the city.

Patsy T. Mink Central Oʻahu Regional Park will also close two of its 12 baseball and softball fields from June through August. This rotation will continue for the next six years to perform maintenance for all of the fields within the park.

The city announced Thursday morning that they will now allow permits for practice events in September. Applicants can submit requests starting Aug. 1.

Nate Serota and the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation said it's not unusual for parks to close throughout their lifetime.

"If you go to the continental U.S., and a lot of other locations across the world, they'll have seasonal closures of their fields or natural kind of outdoor areas to revitalize them," Serota said.

"The beautiful year-round weather that we have here in Hawaiʻi is a blessing, but it also presents some unique maintenance challenges for us because it creates usable conditions for these fields year-round. So it makes it difficult for us to choose a time," he said.

The parks will receive intensive field maintenance including aerating, verticutting, soil cultivation, power washing, irrigation repairs and road renovations.