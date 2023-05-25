© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui antique shop raided for selling ivory, turtle shells

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 25, 2023 at 7:31 AM HST
Officers confiscate evidence from Antique Freak in Wailuku, Maui, on May 23, 2023.
Courtesy
/
Hawaiʻi DLNR
Officers confiscate evidence from Antique Freak in Wailuku, Maui, on May 23, 2023.

State and federal officers arrested the owner of a Antique Freak shop yesterday for allegedly selling ivory, turtle shells and other prohibited animal products.

Officers from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration's Office of Law Enforcement executed the search warrant and confiscated dozens of items from the Maui antique shop.

Shane Rosberg of Kula was arrested and charged with 26 counts of prohibited wildlife trafficking and 26 counts of possession of endangered and protected wildlife.

His bail for each of the misdemeanor charges was set at $250, for a total of $13,000.

Items included whale tooth ivory, elephant ivory, walrus ivory and turtle shells, according to a release.

If convicted, Rosberg could face a fine of $200 dollars or more, and up to a year in prison. He could be fined up to $10,000 if the state charges him under Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules.

His first appearance in Wailuku District Court is scheduled for June 15.

