© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Honolulu Council revisits proposal to tax houses that sit empty on Oʻahu

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published May 17, 2023 at 9:50 AM HST
kealoha_house.jpg
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR

Members of the Honolulu City Council’s recently assembled real property taxation working group met Tuesday to talk over proposals that could affect more than 130,000 island households.

Among the measures discussed was Bill 9, which would tax properties that sit empty — often used for investment purposes by homeowners.

Councilmembers hope that it might incentivize owners to rent or sell their empty properties to address housing needs within the state.

diamond_head_honolulu_oahu.jpg
Local News
Honolulu Council's latest property tax bills aim to confront rising home values
Casey Harlow

However, several challenges with this plan were discussed at Tuesday's meeting. Some include how the city would identify the number of empty homes that exist on the island and how they would constitutionally enforce a law of this kind.

Andy Kawano, the director of the city's Department of Budget and Fiscal Services, said they are close to issuing a request for proposals for an empty home study.

"It's near final, but we're still going through final steps before we can actually post it," Kawano said.

Kawano said that's just the beginning. The department must then give time for the offers to come in with their proposals in order to be reviewed.

"After that, then you get into contracting. And that probably won't happen till next year," Kawano said.

He added that he hopes to issue a request for proposals for the study before the end of June.

Tags
Local News OahuCity and County of Honoluluhousing
Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
See stories by Casey Harlow
Related Stories