Lima Ola affordable rental housing project begins on Kauaʻi

The Kaua‘i County Housing Agency held a blessing ceremony on Tuesday for the Lima Ola Supportive Housing Project in ‘Ele‘ele.

County of Kauaʻi Over 50 community members and leaders gathered for the blessing of the Lima Ola Supportive Housing Project on May 9, 2023.

The ceremony was attended by about 50 people including Gov. Josh Green, Senate President Ron Kouchi and members of the Kaua‘i County Council.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to all of our state and Kaua‘i county agencies, and partners for your dedication and hard work which brings us here today, commemorating the Lima Ola Supportive Housing Project," Green said.

A county news release said the project is intended to provide low-cost rental housing to Kaua‘i residents experiencing homelessness, or who are at risk of becoming homeless.

Under this model, tenants receive on-site social services to assist them in getting back on their feet and prepare them to move to permanent housing.

A total of 24 studio and one-bedroom units will be constructed.

The total cost of the housing project totals nearly $4.37 million. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Home-American Rescue Plan, state and local recovery funds, and county Housing Development funds.

The project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024, according to contractors.

