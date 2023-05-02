© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

New art exhibit at Honolulu Hale celebrates Earth Month

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM HST
Ola I Ka Wai A Ka ʻOpua, Mele Murals, 2022
Mele Murals
/
Ola I Ka Wai A Ka ʻOpua from Mele Murals will be featured at the exhibit

A new exhibit at Honolulu Hale celebrates Earth Month and serves as a reminder for the community to protect Hawaiʻi’s water and land resources.

The city unveiled the Aloha ʻĀina Art by Hawaiʻi’s Keiki and ʻŌpio last week. Local artists will showcase their work through paintings, poetry and stories.

The artists are from Mele Murals, Sierra Club and Wisdom Circles Oceania.

The public can attend the exhibit at the Honolulu Hale Courtyard from April 29 to May 19. It's open Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

