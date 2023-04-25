Honolulu undergoes 2 department leadership changes

The Blangiardi Administration announced Monday that two Honolulu city departments are undergoing leadership changes.

Dawn Szewczyk stepped down as head of the Department of Facility Maintenance last week for a job in the private sector.

The department is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of city roads, bridges, public buildings and streams.

“Dawn is an exceptional leader, but she might be an even better engineer, and the tremendous positive impact that she has made on her department these past two years will linger long after she begins her new position,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a press release.

Until a new leader is confirmed, Warren Mamizuka will serve as DFM's acting director. Mamizuka was formerly Szewczyk's deputy director.

Additionally, Scott Hayashi has requested to step down from his position as the director of the Department of Land Management. He also wishes to enter the private sector.

However, at the request of Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Hayashi is delaying the transition and will be assisting the Department of Community Services with property management.

Catherine Taschner, DLMʻs former deputy director, will serve as acting director in the meantime. DLM oversees all land and buildings owned, leased, rented or controlled by the city.