Local News

Honolulu undergoes 2 department leadership changes

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published April 25, 2023 at 2:26 PM HST
honolulu hale
Sandee Oshiro
/
HPR

The Blangiardi Administration announced Monday that two Honolulu city departments are undergoing leadership changes.

Dawn Szewczyk stepped down as head of the Department of Facility Maintenance last week for a job in the private sector.

The department is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of city roads, bridges, public buildings and streams.

honolulu rail april 2023.jpg
The Conversation
City prepares fare system, security on Honolulu rail ahead of expected July opening
Catherine Cruz

“Dawn is an exceptional leader, but she might be an even better engineer, and the tremendous positive impact that she has made on her department these past two years will linger long after she begins her new position,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a press release.

Until a new leader is confirmed, Warren Mamizuka will serve as DFM's acting director. Mamizuka was formerly Szewczyk's deputy director.

Additionally, Scott Hayashi has requested to step down from his position as the director of the Department of Land Management. He also wishes to enter the private sector.

monster_homes_5.jpg
Local News
Early discussions on how to fix Honolulu's permitting backlog begin
Casey Harlow

However, at the request of Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Hayashi is delaying the transition and will be assisting the Department of Community Services with property management.

Catherine Taschner, DLMʻs former deputy director, will serve as acting director in the meantime. DLM oversees all land and buildings owned, leased, rented or controlled by the city.

Tags
Local News City and County of Honolulu
Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
See stories by Casey Harlow
