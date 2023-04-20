Local YWCA launches challenge to bolster racial justice awareness

YWCAs across Hawaiʻi announced the launch of the Racial Justice Challenge on Monday to uplift the community's awareness of systemic racism in the U.S.

The event is part of a national campaign to educate the public on how to take action to advance justice.

People can participate in daily activities for four weeks. Actions include reading an article, listening to a podcast and reflecting on a personal experience. The YWCA's website and challenge app will provide the materials.

Each week will reflect on a targeted issue ranging from housing, disability, mental health and music.

Renae Hamilton-Cambeilh, the executive director of the YWCA Kauaʻi, said the goal is to address the misconception that racism doesn’t exist in Hawaiʻi.

“It is a core tenant of our mission to eliminate racism, empower women," Hamilton-Cambeilh said.

"The YWCA has historically had a long history of understanding that you can’t empower all women or girls without addressing racial justice. There’s just so many areas that intersect and affect the daily lives of women and girls, particularly of color, throughout our country. I think we can see that here in Hawaiʻi," she said.

The campaign started in Greater Cleveland, Ohio and has since expanded to 45 states and the District of Columbia.

To participate in the challenge, click here.

